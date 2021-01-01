 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. New York City Diesel

New York City Diesel

by LivWell Flower

Write a review
LivWell Flower Cannabis Flower New York City Diesel

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Like its namesake, this sativa dominant strain is a good choice for busy days and social occasions. It gives you a cerebral high, keeping your brain in high gear, but without feelings of paranoia. Like other diesel strains, it has a strong, pungent flavor profile. Lineage: NYC Diesel was originally bred by Soma for Nirvana Seeds (Amsterdam) in the 1990's. This is a hybrid of two of those NYC Diesel Plants, made and selected by The Ethos Collective. THC levels may vary by batch.

About this brand

LivWell Flower Logo
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review