Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
You'll feel this heavy-hitting sativa dominant strain from the very first hit. Those new to cannabis will want to be careful with this one due to its higher THC content. Both the aromas and flavors are complex - earthy, sweet, greasy, citrusy. The buds tend to be a bright green with hints of purple underlying the dense white trichomes. Lineage: Cresendo #7 crossed with Mandarin Cookies #17. THC levels may vary by batch.
