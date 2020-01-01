 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Gold Shelf - Tres Kush

Gold Shelf - Tres Kush

by LivWell

LivWell Cannabis Flower Gold Shelf - Tres Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The rare indica-dominant hybrid Tres Dawg by Top Dawg Seeds comes from Afghani #1 and a backcrossed Chemdog. Tres Dawg gave rise to other prized hybrids like Stardawg, Dawg's Waltz, and Appalachia.

About this strain

Tres Dawg

Tres Dawg

