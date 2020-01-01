 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nina Limone Platinum Shelf

by LivWell

About this strain

Nina Limone

Nina Limone

Nina Limone by Colorado Seed Inc. is a stimulating citrus-heavy cross of Super Lemon Haze and Rebel God Smoke. While this strain produces beautiful, rich nuggets of hard, resinous flower, the yield is small and unsuitable for mass production, but may still be found in special, rare quantities. Instead, CO Seed Inc. bred a series of strains to capture and stabilize the tropical qualities of Nina Limone in tandem with strains like Gupta Kush, Flo, Hawaiian Sunrise, and Silver Back

