Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Sunburn by LivWell
on March 23rd, 2020
Instant burst of energy. It really doesn't mess around announcing the bright citrus-y, maybe tart flavor. Dense and sharp on the flavor side. I could see it being overwhelming if you're not a sativa fan, or if this is an experimental strain for you. However, if you're Sativa dominant this is definitely going to be a fun one to try. It's a bright vibe you get from it, everything felt a little more vivid and accelerated. Playing video games, working, exercising, being creative; it fits into all those categories. 🤘🏾🌹