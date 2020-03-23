 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
BISONxBLACK

Instant burst of energy. It really doesn't mess around announcing the bright citrus-y, maybe tart flavor. Dense and sharp on the flavor side. I could see it being overwhelming if you're not a sativa fan, or if this is an experimental strain for you. However, if you're Sativa dominant this is definitely going to be a fun one to try. It's a bright vibe you get from it, everything felt a little more vivid and accelerated. Playing video games, working, exercising, being creative; it fits into all those categories. 🤘🏾🌹

