 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. LA Kush X Kushberry Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1.4g

LA Kush X Kushberry Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1.4g

by Loaded Soda

Write a review
Loaded Soda Cannabis Pre-rolls LA Kush X Kushberry Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1.4g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

When it comes to hand-crafted blunts and joints Loaded knows how to do them! This thick king size cigarillo-like joint is packed over 1.4 grams+ of premium award-winning flower from the best teams in California. Burn on correct with This premium pre-roll. It is sure to please the top connoissuer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Loaded Soda Logo