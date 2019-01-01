 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Cannarillo - Infused

Cannarillo - Infused

by Lobo

Write a review
Lobo Cannabis Pre-rolls Cannarillo - Infused
Lobo Cannabis Pre-rolls Cannarillo - Infused
Lobo Cannabis Pre-rolls Cannarillo - Infused
Lobo Cannabis Pre-rolls Cannarillo - Infused
Lobo Cannabis Pre-rolls Cannarillo - Infused

$75.00MSRP

About this product

For your daily carry, the Lobo Cannarillo packs all of the punch in one half the size. 3.5 grams of clean, premium, top shelf flower – carefully pressed into a core for the ultimate slow burn. Hand-glazed in .5 grams of hash, then wrapped in cured cannabis fan leaves, and cured again for flavor perfection. A smooth, 45 - 90 minute session to be shared or enjoyed alone. The Cannarillo is available at dispensaries in limited batches only!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lobo Logo
The world's largest selling brand of premium smokeables and cannagars.