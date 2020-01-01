Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
You don’t have to be a famous hip hop star to have your own professional roller! The Lobo Presidente infused hemp paper blunt is a quintessential modern luxury. Starting with premium artisanal flower, coarsely ground for maximum flavor and burn time, the Presidente is rolled by hand into a hemp paper wrap that has been painted with cannabis extract. Finished with a reusable glass tip, this is one strong smoke. Winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, Mimosa is a new Sativa that has gained a lot of attention in the past year. Mimosa is born of Purple Punch and Clementine, which makes for a very unique flavor profile – strong citrus with hints of Hawaiian punch. Quickly becoming a favorite for many fans across the country, this strain has an uplifting, clear headed effect, often inducing a sense of focus. It is also reported to provide relief to depression and anxiety.
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.