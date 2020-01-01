 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mimosa Presidente Infused Blunt 3.2g

Mimosa Presidente Infused Blunt 3.2g

by Lobo

Write a review
Lobo Cannabis Pre-rolls Mimosa Presidente Infused Blunt 3.2g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

You don’t have to be a famous hip hop star to have your own professional roller! The Lobo Presidente infused hemp paper blunt is a quintessential modern luxury. Starting with premium artisanal flower, coarsely ground for maximum flavor and burn time, the Presidente is rolled by hand into a hemp paper wrap that has been painted with cannabis extract. Finished with a reusable glass tip, this is one strong smoke. Winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, Mimosa is a new Sativa that has gained a lot of attention in the past year. Mimosa is born of Purple Punch and Clementine, which makes for a very unique flavor profile – strong citrus with hints of Hawaiian punch. Quickly becoming a favorite for many fans across the country, this strain has an uplifting, clear headed effect, often inducing a sense of focus. It is also reported to provide relief to depression and anxiety.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

Lobo Logo
The world's largest selling brand of premium smokeables and cannagars.