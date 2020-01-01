 Loading…

  5. Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert) Cannabis Cigar 5g
Hybrid

Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert) Cannabis Cigar 5g

by Lobo

About this product

About this strain

Sherbert

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

Lobo Logo
The world's largest selling brand of premium smokeables and cannagars.