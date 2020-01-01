 Loading…

  5. Super Silver Haze Cannabis Cigar 5g
Sativa

Super Silver Haze Cannabis Cigar 5g

by Lobo

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

About this brand

Lobo Logo
The world's largest selling brand of premium smokeables and cannagars.