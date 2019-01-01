 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Local Hemp | CBD Oil

$69.95MSRP

Our 1.7 fl oz – 350mg Pumps are made with Organic cold pressed Orange Oil, Organic NON- GMO MCT OIL, Organic cold press, Orange Flavor. Our CBD hemp oil is an active 100mg strength and contains no artificial flavoring.

We have the highest quality Hemp CBD OIL in the Market. Full-Spectrum Supercritical C02 extraction is the only viable option when wanting to preserve and extract the valuable terpenes and other beneficial compounds.