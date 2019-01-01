About this product
Our 1.7 fl oz – 350mg Pumps are made with Organic cold pressed Orange Oil, Organic NON- GMO MCT OIL, Organic cold press, Orange Flavor. Our CBD hemp oil is an active 100mg strength and contains no artificial flavoring.
About this brand
Local Hemp | CBD Oil
We have the highest quality Hemp CBD OIL in the Market. Full-Spectrum Supercritical C02 extraction is the only viable option when wanting to preserve and extract the valuable terpenes and other beneficial compounds.