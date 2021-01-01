 Loading…

Sativa

Moose & Lobstah

by Local Roots

Local Roots Cannabis Flower Moose & Lobstah

About this product

Moose & Lobstah 3.5g Sativa leaning Hybrid 20.0% THC Moose and Lobstah is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobstah provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, and loss of appetite.

About this brand

About this strain

Moose and Lobsta

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Pinene

Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.

