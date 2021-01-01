Moose & Lobstah
by Local RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Moose & Lobstah 3.5g Sativa leaning Hybrid 20.0% THC Moose and Lobstah is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobstah provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, and loss of appetite.
About this brand
Local Roots
About this strain
Moose and Lobsta
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
- Pinene
Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.