Moose & Lobstah 3.5g Sativa leaning Hybrid 20.0% THC Moose and Lobstah is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobstah provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, and loss of appetite.