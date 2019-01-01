About this product

Our Chill vape cartridge has 100 mg of CBD with a terpene profile tailored for a chill experience. Like all of our products these feature a 100% Plant-Derived Formulation, 3rd Party Laboratory tested for Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Residual Solvents, Potency and Terpenes. As always scan the QR code on the inside flap or now located on the back of the box to see the lab results. These cartridges are NOT airflow activated must be used with a compatible 510 thread battery that has a button on it. Save yourself the hassle and get one of our batteries. When vaping select medium to lowest voltage on your battery (on our batteries that is the white or blue setting), for maximum flavor and effect.