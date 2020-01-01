 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cooling Eucalyptus and Lavender Cooling Rub

by Lock and Key Remedies

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Cooling Muscle Rub features full spectrum hemp extract with a minimum of 300mg of CBD per 1 oz tin, and is infused with herbal olive oil containing Arnica, Calendula, and St. Johns Wort. Packaged in a convenient metal tin with a screw top lid, this is the perfect product to take on the go for use at the gym, the office, and at home.

About this brand

Lock & Key Remedies is a health and wellness company that’s bridging the gap between scientiﬁc research and consumers looking for natural alternatives to conventional medicine. We are proud to offer fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown hemp. Our aim is to set the highest standards in the development of effective, laboratory-tested, Hemp-based products. For a limited time only 25% off all orders that use the code "LEAFLY" at checkout.