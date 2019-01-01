 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Extreme Holiday Bundle: Two Muscle Rubs and a Tincture

by Lock and Key Remedies

$149.99MSRP

We wanted every to have a Happy and Healthy Holiday Season, that's why for a limited time only, we will have a Lock and Key Remedies Holiday Bundle!!! You will receive 2 of our Warming Muscle Rubs for the cold season, as well as 1 of our Extreme Tincture's of your choosing. Your package will come wrapped in festive holiday wrapping paper. Tincture Options 2000 mg Extreme Tincture (15ml) 4000 mg Extreme Tincture (30ml)

Lock & Key Remedies is a health and wellness company that’s bridging the gap between scientiﬁc research and consumers looking for natural alternatives to conventional medicine. We are proud to offer fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown hemp. Our aim is to set the highest standards in the development of effective, laboratory-tested, Hemp-based products. For a limited time only 25% off all orders that use the code "LEAFLY" at checkout. (Bundles not included)