About this product
Each cartridge has at least 260mg of CBD and is made with cannabis derived terpenes, making it the perfect go-to for any part of your day! Like all of our products these feature a 100% Plant-Derived Formulation, 3rd Party Laboratory tested for Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Residual Solvents, Potency and Terpenes. As always scan the QR code on the inside flap.These cartridges are NOT airflow activated must be used with a compatible 510 thread battery that has a button on it. Save yourself the hassle and get one of our batteries. When vaping select medium to lowest voltage (on our batteries that is the white or blue setting), for maximum flavor and effect.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.