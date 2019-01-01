About this product
Our 300mg Warming Muscle Rub contains a full spectrum hemp extract with a minimum of 300mg of CBD per 1oz tin. Infused with cayenne pepper and ginger root which help to increase circulation to the targeted area. This allows for the CBD and other essential oils to help alleviate inflammation. Packaged in a metal tin with screw top lid you can bring this with you from the gym to your office to back home.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Lock and Key Rememdies
Lock & Key Remedies is a health and wellness company aiming to bridge the gap between scientiﬁc research and consumers who are looking for natural alternatives to conventional medicine. Our goal is to set the highest standards in the development and marketing of effective, laboratory-tested, CBD-based products.