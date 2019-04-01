 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

250mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil, High Grade Hemp Extract (1 FL. OZ)

by Lokus

1 FL OZ (30ml) of our pure full spectrum CBD oil contains 250mg. Ingredients: -Organic Hemp Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract -Organic hemp; no additives or preservatives -Made in the U.S.A. -Legal in all 50 states All of our products begin with our proprietary industrial hemp plants grown exclusively in our network of licensed green houses and farms right here in the USA Approximately 30 drops total Our goal is to deliver on the highest grade, premium quality products We recommend holding your preferred dose under the tongue for approximately 30 seconds before swallowing, to experience the dose’s full effects. Store in a cool dark place; shake well before each use. Fast shipping for all orders within the USA. Most orders are delivered within 2 – 3 business days. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.

I have arthritis so I tried the 250mg first since it was my first time buying CBD. It works, but I was having to take it under my tongue multiple times a day. The 250 is good but really depends on how much pain relief you're looking for. I switched to the 750mg soft gels because I needed more and just use the 250 oil with some lotion and rub it on my hands and no joke it works to relieve the pain/tightness in my joints. Would recommend this if you're just starting out.

About this brand

Lokus strives to have the most premium quality cannabidiol (CBD) oil. Our formulae undergo rigorous lab-testing to ensure maximum potency and consistency. There are many CBD oils available today, but with Lokus, you can rest assured that what you are ingesting is made of organic hemp seed oil and that our product is made right here in the USA. We invite you to enjoy CBD by Lokus, and experience for yourself what everyone is talking about.