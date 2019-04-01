WizKhaleef
on April 1st, 2019
I have arthritis so I tried the 250mg first since it was my first time buying CBD. It works, but I was having to take it under my tongue multiple times a day. The 250 is good but really depends on how much pain relief you're looking for. I switched to the 750mg soft gels because I needed more and just use the 250 oil with some lotion and rub it on my hands and no joke it works to relieve the pain/tightness in my joints. Would recommend this if you're just starting out.