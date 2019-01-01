About this product
The richest & most moist chocolate brownies that are freshly baked every day. LOL Edibles brownies are infused with 300mg of THC.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
LOL Edibles
LOL Edibles creates delicious medical snacks that are infused with cannabis. LOL Edibles has been voted the #1 line of edible's in California! LOL Edibles makes a variety of infused candy, chips, and baked goods. For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at lolediblesmedia@gmail.com