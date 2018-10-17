Sloth97 on October 17th, 2018

Package says to give the product 1 hour to take effect, but I started to notice it within minutes. After an hour I was thoroughly stoned. People with a higher tolerance could probably eat a few, use discretion when deciding how many to have at once. I wouldn't recommend trying to drive or do anything that requires paying attention after eating these. The only real downside was the strawberry flavor didn't last long. After about a minute I was left with a dank flavor, and a burning sensation in my mouth (similar to the burning that comes with smoking). Overall though, this was a solid buy. Would be a good choice if its your first time having edibles, or THC in general. People with more experience, and a higher tolerance might want to try something a little stronger, or expect to eat more than one. -Your Friendly Neighborhood Sloth-Man