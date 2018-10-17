 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Jolly Rocker - Strawberry 60mg

Jolly Rocker - Strawberry 60mg

by LOL Edibles

4.01
LOL Edibles Edibles Candy Jolly Rocker - Strawberry 60mg

About this product

JOLLY ROCKER STRAWBERRY 60 MG

4.01

Sloth97

Package says to give the product 1 hour to take effect, but I started to notice it within minutes. After an hour I was thoroughly stoned. People with a higher tolerance could probably eat a few, use discretion when deciding how many to have at once. I wouldn't recommend trying to drive or do anything that requires paying attention after eating these. The only real downside was the strawberry flavor didn't last long. After about a minute I was left with a dank flavor, and a burning sensation in my mouth (similar to the burning that comes with smoking). Overall though, this was a solid buy. Would be a good choice if its your first time having edibles, or THC in general. People with more experience, and a higher tolerance might want to try something a little stronger, or expect to eat more than one. -Your Friendly Neighborhood Sloth-Man

About this brand

LOL Edibles creates delicious medical snacks that are infused with cannabis. LOL Edibles has been voted the #1 line of edible's in California! LOL Edibles makes a variety of infused candy, chips, and baked goods. For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at lolediblesmedia@gmail.com