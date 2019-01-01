About this product
The classic, delicious snack made with a twist. Our most popular snack, the Original Rice Krispies are mixed with organic coconut oil and fluffy marshmallows and infused with 500mg THC
LOL Edibles
LOL Edibles creates delicious medical snacks that are infused with cannabis. LOL Edibles has been voted the #1 line of edible's in California! LOL Edibles makes a variety of infused candy, chips, and baked goods. For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at lolediblesmedia@gmail.com