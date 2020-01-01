 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. *FLOWER

*FLOWER

by Lola Lola

Write a review
Lola Lola Cannabis Flower *FLOWER
Lola Lola Cannabis Flower *FLOWER

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Enjoy the superior flavor and freshness of 100% organic flower, grown and harvested to the highest standards of alchemy. • Meticulously farmed, sun-kissed artisanal cannabis • Hand picked, hand trimmed and hand packed • Glass cured for long-lasting freshness • High potency cannabinoids

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lola Lola Logo
We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.