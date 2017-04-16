Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Enjoy the delicious, smooth and clean quality of 100% organic and strain-specific cannabis oil. • Extracted from Grade A, organic cannabis • High potency cannabinoids • First generation, single-origin terpenes • No solvents or harmful additives • Batch tested for potency and residual solvents • THC: 70%+ Lola Lola ™ | Alchemy Reimagined
on April 16th, 2017
Clean, tasty and potent. My pen vaporizes this oil smoothly without removing the flavor. And, I could feel it shortly after a few puffs, yet it was a really clean feeling, even euphoric. Definitely a good choice for an active day.
on April 16th, 2017
