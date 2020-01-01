About this product
Relax is an indica-dominant THC blend designed to aid in rest and sleep. The effects of Relax focus on soothing and comforting the body and mind to produce a state of tranquility. Relax helps to slow down racing thoughts and fidgety muscles.
We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.