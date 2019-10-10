 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
TANGIE 3 CONE KIT (1.5G)

by Lola Lola

Lola Lola Cannabis Pre-rolls TANGIE 3 CONE KIT (1.5G)

About this product

The perfect mingling of euphoria and elation, delivers mental clarity and creativity. THC: 18.56% CBD: .16%

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Lola Lola Logo
We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.