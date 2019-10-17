 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Transcend

by Lola Lola

Transcend is a hash-infused, high THC sativa blend designed to elevate your consciousness. You may see, hear or feel sensations in a new and different way with Transcend. Your ideas may break through boundaries into brand new territories. Our Incredibly Infused Transcend Pre-Rolls feature cold-water hash from Nasha Extracts.

spamjan

It gives a great happy high without the anxiety I usually get with Sativa strains. Must be the hash. Love it.

We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.