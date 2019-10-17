spamjan
on October 17th, 2019
It gives a great happy high without the anxiety I usually get with Sativa strains. Must be the hash. Love it.
Transcend is a hash-infused, high THC sativa blend designed to elevate your consciousness. You may see, hear or feel sensations in a new and different way with Transcend. Your ideas may break through boundaries into brand new territories. Our Incredibly Infused Transcend Pre-Rolls feature cold-water hash from Nasha Extracts.
