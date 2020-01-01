 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Pitbull Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Looking Glass Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Pitbull

Pitbull

Pitbull was bred in the early 2000s by U.S. seed company Stoney Girl Gardens as a cross between P-91 and their own award-winning Sugar Plum. This mostly indica strain has an extremely quick flowering time at 6-7 weeks. Just like the dog breed it’s named after, this plant is tenacious, making it a versatile grower indoors or out that produces high yields. Buds will be light green and fragrant, smelling of tropical fruit with earthy, skunky notes. Pitbull’s taste is also fruity and its indica buzz hits fast and hard.

About this brand

After years of testing every method available, searching for the cleanest and least product degrading process Looking Glass Extracts is proud to make it’s public debut this April at only the finest of Oregon medical dispensaries. Looking Glass is dedicated to producing high potency and great tasting BHO’s. As gardeners ourselves we take care of our product from infancy knowing that a great starting flower will only help us yield the award winning concentrate you will come to expect from us. Our BHO is known for it’s great taste thanks to our high terpene count. Everyday new medical benefits of these terpenes are being discovered. We do not add any terpenes to our product after production, striving for the purest BHO on the market. All of our BHO is tested by Green Leaf Labs to surpass all Oregon State regulations. In addition to all required testing we ask for our terpene profiles and to have them confirm that our product is free of residual solvents. As with our growing practices, our BHO processing is ran with the strictest of standards. Only food grade n-Butane is found in our laboratory. We have partnered with Subzero Scientific, using their state of the art extraction machines in our labs. We take time in all stages of the process to make sure when you enjoy our BHO, it will be a pleasure for your palate, throat, nose and mind.