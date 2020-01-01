 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
LORD JONES CBD DARK CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO CHEWS

by Lord Jones

About this product

Our CBD Dark Chocolate Espresso Chews are made by hand in small batches with high-quality dark chocolate and are infused with the finest broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD. CBD (cannabidiol) promotes a calm sense of well-being.* Each chew contains 20mg of CBD. 20mg CBD per individual chew, 5 count per box, 100mg total. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Lord Jones manufactures and distributes the world's finest CBD infused products. Lord Jones gumdrops and chews are made by hand in small batches from single origin Ecuadorian dark chocolate, imported natural European fruit essences and broad spectrum CBD extract derived from select hemp cultivated in the USA. Lord Jones High CBD Formula skincare products have been developed by a veteran team of personal care experts to provide calming, soothing moisturization. Lord Jones High CBD Formula Tinctures have been expertly crafted from five ingredients. Our tinctures retain the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to deliver a broad spectrum formula.