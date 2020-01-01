 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. LORD JONES HIGH CBD FORMULA BATH SALTS

by Lord Jones

Restore balance, relax the body and soothe your soul with our new Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts. Handmade in small batches from the finest ingredients including pink Himalayan salt, arnica, magnesium rich Epsom salts, calendula petals, and a unique blend of terpenes and essential oils that support deep body relaxation, our bath salts are designed to melt tension and help promote a calm sense of well-being. Each heaping scoop (scoop included in jar) contains approximately 20mg of CBD; each jar contains approximately 240mg CBD (about 12 baths)

Lord Jones manufactures and distributes the world's finest CBD infused products. Lord Jones gumdrops and chews are made by hand in small batches from single origin Ecuadorian dark chocolate, imported natural European fruit essences and broad spectrum CBD extract derived from select hemp cultivated in the USA. Lord Jones High CBD Formula skincare products have been developed by a veteran team of personal care experts to provide calming, soothing moisturization. Lord Jones High CBD Formula Tinctures have been expertly crafted from five ingredients. Our tinctures retain the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to deliver a broad spectrum formula.