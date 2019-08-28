 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
LORD JONES HIGH CBD FORMULA HEAVY DUTY CHILL BALM

by Lord Jones

$75.00MSRP

About this product

Relax, restore and renew with our Lord Jones High CBD Formula Heavy Duty Chill Balm. This nourishing, luxurious balm melts on contact leaving skin with a velveteen finish. A calm sense of well-being awaits you.

ThaKiefThief

Best balm I've tried so far! Very, Very chill :)

About this brand

Lord Jones manufactures and distributes the world's finest CBD infused products. Lord Jones gumdrops and chews are made by hand in small batches from single origin Ecuadorian dark chocolate, imported natural European fruit essences and broad spectrum CBD extract derived from select hemp cultivated in the USA. Lord Jones High CBD Formula skincare products have been developed by a veteran team of personal care experts to provide calming, soothing moisturization. Lord Jones High CBD Formula Tinctures have been expertly crafted from five ingredients. Our tinctures retain the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to deliver a broad spectrum formula.