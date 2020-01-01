 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Gelato

Black Gelato

by Los Angeles Kush

Write a review
Los Angeles Kush Cannabis Flower Black Gelato

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Los Angeles Kush Logo
LA KUSH is a cannabis brand and dispensary located in Los Angeles, CA.