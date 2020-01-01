 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Strawberry Blondie Vape Cartridge 1g

by Los Angeles Kush

Los Angeles Kush Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Blondie Vape Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Strawberry Blondie

Strawberry Blondie

Strawberry Blondie by Los Angeles Kush is a sativa-dominant hybrid with soothing effects and full flavors. Created by crossing the famous Strawberry Banana with a dose of fruitiness, Banana OG, this fruit basket strain offers a sweet and flavorful terpene profile with relaxing effects. Strawberry Blondie imbues the consumer with an introspective mental buzz and a deep body high that slowly lulls consumers into a meditative and peaceful physical state. 

About this brand

Los Angeles Kush Logo
LA KUSH is a cannabis brand and dispensary located in Los Angeles, CA.