abel71
on November 7th, 2019
This miracle cream has been a wonder at relieving aches and pains anytime they rear their ugly head. From knees, wrists, aching back and hip pain, I always find relief within 20 minutes. Great price and great product.
This soothing cream is a favorite, from athletes to anyone experiencing the normal aches and pains of joints and muscles. Each component of this product works in concert to provide targeted pain relief, reduce inflammation and increase blood flow and circulation.
on November 6th, 2019
I love this cream. When I hurt, it can really relieve the aches and pains. I have given this to many friends who have been injured or suffer from chronic or acute pain. They are always grateful.
on November 4th, 2019
This product has been my go to for aches and pains whenever they arise; particularly the pain that I often experience in my elbows and wrists from years of overuse. Thank you Lost Remedy!