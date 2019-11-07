kjdhs
on November 7th, 2019
My search for the perfect moisturizing lip balm is over. Best moisturizing product I've ever found.
A great choice for dry weather damaged lips, this product is a combination of coconut, safflower and grapeseed oils coupled with organic beeswax. The addition of lemon, blood orange, lime and pink grapefruit essential oils delights the senses with a sensuous citrus bouquet.
on November 5th, 2019
This is the best lip balm I've found. Super hydrating and a great light scent.
on November 5th, 2019
I love this lip balm and always keep it handy, especially during the dry winter months. The scent of citrus is subtle and very pleasant.