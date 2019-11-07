 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Scintillating Citrus Lip Balm

CBD Scintillating Citrus Lip Balm

by Lost Remedy, Inc.

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Lost Remedy, Inc. Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Scintillating Citrus Lip Balm

$6.95MSRP

About this product

A great choice for dry weather damaged lips, this product is a combination of coconut, safflower and grapeseed oils coupled with organic beeswax. The addition of lemon, blood orange, lime and pink grapefruit essential oils delights the senses with a sensuous citrus bouquet.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

kjdhs

My search for the perfect moisturizing lip balm is over. Best moisturizing product I've ever found.

Hockey19

This is the best lip balm I've found. Super hydrating and a great light scent.

shadyfritz53

I love this lip balm and always keep it handy, especially during the dry winter months. The scent of citrus is subtle and very pleasant.

About this brand

Lost Remedy, Inc. Logo
Health and beauty products infused with hemp-derived CBD oil