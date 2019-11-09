Hockey19
on November 9th, 2019
As a longtime fan of Lost Remedy, I tried this on an itchy rash that wouldn't go away. It took almost a week to clear it up completely, but I'm guessing it would have worked quicker if I hadn't let it go so long.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
All the ingredients in this lotion have been selected for their collective ability to relieve itching, seal in moisture, reverse dryness, promote growth and regeneration of healthy cells and to disinfect and accelerate wound healing. The addition of eight organically sourced essential oils further enhances the effectiveness of treating a variety of skin conditions including eczema, psoriasis and other rashes.
on November 9th, 2019
As a longtime fan of Lost Remedy, I tried this on an itchy rash that wouldn't go away. It took almost a week to clear it up completely, but I'm guessing it would have worked quicker if I hadn't let it go so long.
on November 7th, 2019
I have occasional outbreaks of eczema for no known reason. This product has really helped with the flaking, dryness and itching. It also seems to clear up the outbreak more quickly.
on November 7th, 2019
I had an unidentified itchy rash on my forearms for about 3 months and had tried numerous over the counter products. A friend had used this product to clear up a rash and gave his left over jar to me. I saw a noticeable clearing after three applications, and after one week of regular use, the rash and itching were gone!