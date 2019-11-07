kjdhs
on November 7th, 2019
I love what this has done for my "mature" skin. As the name suggests, my skin always feels so supple and replenished when I apply this. Great stuff, Lost Remedy.
The five base oils in this lotion have been selected for their unique skin soothing qualities. This orchestra of oils work in concert with one another to soften, recondition and nourish mature skin. The combination of essential oils in this lotion have been chosen for their collective ability to detoxify, promote cell growth, smooth the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve elasticity of skin cells and stimulate circulation.
on November 5th, 2019
My aging dry skin loves this stuff! Replenishing is the perfect word to describe this lotion.
on November 5th, 2019
This lotion is positively luxurious. It keeps my skin soft and supple and hydrated, especially during our dry winter months. Thank you Lost Remedy!