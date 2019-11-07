 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Skin Replenishing Lotion

CBD Skin Replenishing Lotion

by Lost Remedy, Inc.

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Lost Remedy, Inc. Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Skin Replenishing Lotion

$28.75MSRP

About this product

The five base oils in this lotion have been selected for their unique skin soothing qualities. This orchestra of oils work in concert with one another to soften, recondition and nourish mature skin. The combination of essential oils in this lotion have been chosen for their collective ability to detoxify, promote cell growth, smooth the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve elasticity of skin cells and stimulate circulation.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

kjdhs

I love what this has done for my "mature" skin. As the name suggests, my skin always feels so supple and replenished when I apply this. Great stuff, Lost Remedy.

Hockey19

My aging dry skin loves this stuff! Replenishing is the perfect word to describe this lotion.

shadyfritz53

This lotion is positively luxurious. It keeps my skin soft and supple and hydrated, especially during our dry winter months. Thank you Lost Remedy!

About this brand

Lost Remedy, Inc. Logo
Health and beauty products infused with hemp-derived CBD oil