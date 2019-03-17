 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nerve Pain Relief by Lost Remedy, Inc.

This product was developed to address nerve pain including neuralgia, sciatica and nerve damage. Base oils combined with hemp-derived CBD oil are easily absorbed into the skin to deliver the healing benefits of each essential oil. This dynamic combination works as an antispasmodic by increasing circulation and reducing inflammation. It also relieves pain by acting as a sedative to calm nerves and stimulate the antineuralgic response that eases sharp pain associated with nerve damage.

kjdhs

I have a condition called "trigger finger" that causes pain and stiffness in the middle finger of my right hand and makes it difficult to bend at the middle knuckle without locking the joint at a 90 degree angle. The pain begins at the base of that finger mid palm and travels all the way to the end of the finger. This issue flares up when the hand has been overused. The application of Lost Remedy Nerve Pain Formula along with a gentle massage, relaxes the tension and relieves the pain almost immediately. Priceless!

LynnMarin

A sports injury caused me to suffer from a herniated disk, pinched nerve, and sciatica. This Nerve Pain Formula helped give me tremendous relief during the long process of natural healing. I was so glad to discover the power of CBD oil, especially since it doesn't require a prescription. Something affordable that works so well should not be such a secret! Thanks Lost Remedy ... You Rock!!

Jodymontana

I am a practitioner who sees clients with chronic pain due to injuries old a new. This product has become a staple in my office. It offers incredible relief for nerve pain and speeds up healing of the nerve. I've seen diabetic neuropathy improve. It also works well for sciatica and any other inflammatory nerve issues. I haven't found anything that compares.

Health and beauty products infused with hemp-derived CBD oil