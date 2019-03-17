kjdhs on March 17th, 2019

I have a condition called "trigger finger" that causes pain and stiffness in the middle finger of my right hand and makes it difficult to bend at the middle knuckle without locking the joint at a 90 degree angle. The pain begins at the base of that finger mid palm and travels all the way to the end of the finger. This issue flares up when the hand has been overused. The application of Lost Remedy Nerve Pain Formula along with a gentle massage, relaxes the tension and relieves the pain almost immediately. Priceless!