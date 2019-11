AHarpLady on October 13th, 2017

Over a year ago I experienced prickling, stabbing, tingling, and burning pain twenty-four/seven in my leg between the knee and big toe. The medicine that my Doctor prescribed brought no relief, so I searched the Internet and discovered “Lost Remedy” products that infused essential oils and CBD oil in their formulas. I began testing the Lost Remedy “Neuropathy Relief” twice a day without much relief so I stepped up application to several times daily and began to get results. Now I am mostly nerve related pain free. If I start to feel any change, I rub some more Lost Remedy “Neuropathy Relief” salve on my leg to stop that pain from coming back and immediately it does stop. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone experiencing chronic nerve pain.