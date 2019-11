PuraVida406 on November 7th, 2017

Not only do I use this product for a moisturizer, but it is the absolute best facial sunscreen and windburn protection product I've ever used. I live in Livingston, Montana, one of the windiest places in the country and am an avid trail runner, mountaineer and skier. If you live an active, outdoor life I highly recommend this product as a weather protectant, in addition to use as an everyday sunscreen and moisturizer.