Marjanel
on December 27th, 2018
This is the same great product as the Luscious Lavenilla, but with a lighter scent. It's nice to have options. Love these lip balms.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A great choice for dry, weather damaged lips, this product is a combination of coconut, safflower, and grapeseed oil combined with organic beeswax. The addition of lemon, orange, lime and pink grapefruit essential oils adds a delicious aroma while protecting your lips.
on December 27th, 2018
This is the same great product as the Luscious Lavenilla, but with a lighter scent. It's nice to have options. Love these lip balms.
on December 23rd, 2018
Amazing product and fresh scent to boot. I live in an exceptionally dry climate and love the instant relief. The smell is like inhaling the best fruit drink you can imagine!