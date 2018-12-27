 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Scintillating Citrus Lip Balm

Scintillating Citrus Lip Balm

by Lost Remedy, Inc.

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Lost Remedy, Inc. Topicals Lotions Scintillating Citrus Lip Balm

$6.95MSRP

About this product

A great choice for dry, weather damaged lips, this product is a combination of coconut, safflower, and grapeseed oil combined with organic beeswax. The addition of lemon, orange, lime and pink grapefruit essential oils adds a delicious aroma while protecting your lips.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Marjanel

This is the same great product as the Luscious Lavenilla, but with a lighter scent. It's nice to have options. Love these lip balms.

shadyfritz53

Amazing product and fresh scent to boot. I live in an exceptionally dry climate and love the instant relief. The smell is like inhaling the best fruit drink you can imagine!

About this brand

Lost Remedy, Inc. Logo
Health and beauty products infused with hemp-derived CBD oil