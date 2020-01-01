 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Banana Kush Medical Cartridge

Banana Kush Medical Cartridge

by Lotus Gold

Write a review
Lotus Gold Concentrates Cartridges Banana Kush Medical Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Banana Kush Medical Cartridge by Lotus Gold

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

Lotus Gold Logo
We value the health and the safety of those suffering from medical conditions who could gain relief from the use of these products. We’re committed to breaking the stigma surrounding these health products in order to improve the health of our local communities and the great state of Oklahoma as a whole.