Chupacabra

by Lotus Gold

Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Chupacabra

Chupacabra by Lotus Gold

Chupacabra

Chupacabra

Chupacabra looks like a sativa and acts like an indica. With tall, bright green buds that fray into even brighter orange hairs, this wild strain reeks of its Golden Goat heritage. This strain, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., brings together Hawaiian Romulan’s mental stylings with Island Sweet Skunk’s brilliant tropical aroma, and is finally anchored by Gupta Kush. This 50/50 hybrid will leave your mind sizzling as you nestle into your favorite piece of furniture.

We value the health and the safety of those suffering from medical conditions who could gain relief from the use of these products. We’re committed to breaking the stigma surrounding these health products in order to improve the health of our local communities and the great state of Oklahoma as a whole.