 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hercules

Hercules

by Lotus Gold

Write a review
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Hercules

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hercules by Lotus Gold

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hercules

Hercules

Hercules! Hercules! These hybrid buds are a blend of Hawaiian Urkle and Gupta Kush crafted by Colorado Seed Inc. A 60/40 sativa-dominant blend, Hercules offers the functional sedation of Kush with the mental alertness native to strong sativas. This all-day strain is ideal for physical activity, including, but not limited to: fighting Cerberus or eating an entire box of cereal.  

About this brand

Lotus Gold Logo
We value the health and the safety of those suffering from medical conditions who could gain relief from the use of these products. We’re committed to breaking the stigma surrounding these health products in order to improve the health of our local communities and the great state of Oklahoma as a whole.