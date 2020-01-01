 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Skittlez Medical Cartridge

Skittlez Medical Cartridge

by Lotus Gold

Write a review
Lotus Gold Concentrates Cartridges Skittlez Medical Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Skittlez Medical Cartridge by Lotus Gold

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lotus Gold Logo
We value the health and the safety of those suffering from medical conditions who could gain relief from the use of these products. We’re committed to breaking the stigma surrounding these health products in order to improve the health of our local communities and the great state of Oklahoma as a whole.