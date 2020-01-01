About this product
Snow Goddess by Lotus Gold
About this strain
Snow Goddess
Snow Goddess by 303 Seeds is a cross of Goddess OG and Ski Train. This OG hybrid combines the enchanting strawberry-watermelon bubblegum aroma of Goddess OG (from Cabin Fever Seed Breeders) and the frosty snowdrift-level trichome coverage of Ski Train. Snow Goddess has relaxing, mellowing effects that can work well for consumers suffering from stress, depression, and pain. At the proper dose, Snow Goddess’s centering high can also offer focus for those looking to maintain concentration and productivity.