Hybrid

Banana Punch Live Sugar 1g

by Loudpack

About this product

About this strain

Banana Punch

Banana Punch
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid strain. It is made by crossing Banana OG and Purple Punch. Banana Punch is known for its unique tropical terpene profile, which gives it a distinct smell of ripe bananas with just a hint of fruity spice. When it comes to flavor, Banana Puch has hazey notes of berries, freshly cut pinapple and of course, bananas. Banana Punch is generally regarded as a heavy strain that delivers long-lasting and tranquil effects from head to toe. New users should know that the high from Banana Punch tends to be a bit of a creeper as it slowly induces a full body high. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch nugs are cakey and typically have a heavy layer of trichomes with vibrant colors that range from purple to orange.

About this brand

Loudpack Logo
Loudpack is a company devoted to creating, cultivating and distributing the highest-quality cannabis on Earth. Our purpose-built greenhouse facility and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing lab in California is where it all comes to life - from seed to sale, from farm to feeling good.