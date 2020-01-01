 Loading…
  5. Lemon Drop PAX Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

Lemon Drop PAX Pod 0.5g

by Loudpack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.

About this brand

Loudpack is a company devoted to creating, cultivating and distributing the highest-quality cannabis on Earth. Our purpose-built greenhouse facility and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing lab in California is where it all comes to life - from seed to sale, from farm to feeling good.