 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Haze Sugar Jar 1g
Sativa

Lemon Haze Sugar Jar 1g

by Loudpack

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Loudpack Logo
Loudpack is a company devoted to creating, cultivating and distributing the highest-quality cannabis on Earth. Our purpose-built greenhouse facility and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing lab in California is where it all comes to life - from seed to sale, from farm to feeling good.