Lemon Tree Sugar Jar 0.5g

by Loudpack

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this brand

Loudpack Logo
Loudpack is a company devoted to creating, cultivating and distributing the highest-quality cannabis on Earth. Our purpose-built greenhouse facility and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing lab in California is where it all comes to life - from seed to sale, from farm to feeling good.