  5. Superglue

Superglue

by Loudpack

Loudpack Cannabis Flower Superglue

About this strain

Superglue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.

About this brand

Loudpack is a company devoted to creating, cultivating and distributing the highest-quality cannabis on Earth. Our purpose-built greenhouse facility and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing lab in California is where it all comes to life - from seed to sale, from farm to feeling good.